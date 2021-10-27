Raymond James Raises Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target to $34.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of CEQP opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

In related news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $20,441,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.5% in the second quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

