Raymond James Reiterates “$68.00” Price Target for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 69.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

