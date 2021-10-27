RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,452 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of RBB Bancorp worth $24,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $501.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB).

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.