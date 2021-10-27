Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.