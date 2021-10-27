Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.91. 239,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,614. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

