Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Realty Income worth $40,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

