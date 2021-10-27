Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: SAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/18/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €114.00 ($134.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($97.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/11/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.50 ($90.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/28/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

9/22/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/7/2021 – Ströer SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a fifty-two week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of €69.43 and a 200-day moving average of €68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

