Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given New GBX 7,170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 5,788 ($75.62) on Tuesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,666.10. The firm has a market cap of £41.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, with a total value of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

