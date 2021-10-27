Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $136.98

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.98 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.68). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 131.25 ($1.71), with a volume of 13,418 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redcentric from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £205.01 million and a PE ratio of 22.25.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.