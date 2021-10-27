Redmile Group LLC Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,942 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.3% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $152,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after buying an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after buying an additional 479,823 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.60.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. 17,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,423. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $126.01 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day moving average of $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.19 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

