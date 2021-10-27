Redmile Group LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Redmile Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,722 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVIR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

