Redmile Group LLC Has $69.59 Million Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Akero Therapeutics worth $69,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,855.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,441 shares of company stock valued at $920,135. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,834. The company has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

