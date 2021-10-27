Redmile Group LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 1.5% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $98,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,178 shares of company stock valued at $25,500,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

Shares of DXCM traded down $10.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.20. 9,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,073. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $535.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.53. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

