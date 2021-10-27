Redmile Group LLC Raises Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,903 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 1.48% of SelectQuote worth $46,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after buying an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,234,000 after purchasing an additional 808,330 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLQT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

