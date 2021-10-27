Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reliability stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,786. Reliability has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliability had a return on equity of 210.60% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Reliability, Inc engages in the provision of workforce management solutions to companies. It operates through the following segments: Employer of Record (EOR), Recruiting and Staffing, and Video and Multimedia Production. The Employer of Record segment focuses on activities including state employment resignation, payroll processing, workers compensation claim management, and regulatory compliance.

