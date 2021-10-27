Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.25. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

