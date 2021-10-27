Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research note published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price objective on shares of Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.80.

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. Relx has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

