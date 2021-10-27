Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

