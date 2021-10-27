Rémy Cointreau’s (REMYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

