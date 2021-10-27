Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 417,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,420 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

