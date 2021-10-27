Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 140.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $19,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

