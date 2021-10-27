Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123,389 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $21,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $429.83 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.79 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.71 and a 200-day moving average of $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total value of $712,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

