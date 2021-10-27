Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $19.68 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.18. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.42.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

