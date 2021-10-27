Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 852,033 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,797,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 852,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $20,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Enel Américas by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective for the company.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

