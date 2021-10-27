Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $28.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,529. Repay has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Repay by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

