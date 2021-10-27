Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $23.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.49.

BIIB opened at $271.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $1,902,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

