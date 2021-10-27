Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Northern Trust Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,066 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

