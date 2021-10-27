Research Analysts Set Expectations for AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AirBoss of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.47 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark set a C$53.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.70.

Shares of AirBoss of America stock opened at C$33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$901.03 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

