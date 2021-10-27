Restaurant Brands International Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

