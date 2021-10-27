Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QSR. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

