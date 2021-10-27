Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.59.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 86,664 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

