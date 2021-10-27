Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROIC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

