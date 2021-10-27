Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVNC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 644.56% and a negative return on equity of 103.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.