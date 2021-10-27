Reviewing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and LCI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -123.77% -71.53% LCI Industries 6.99% 27.86% 10.73%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Luminar Technologies and LCI Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 LCI Industries 0 0 5 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 88.04%. LCI Industries has a consensus target price of $168.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than LCI Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and LCI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 393.24 -$362.30 million N/A N/A LCI Industries $2.80 billion 1.24 $158.44 million $6.49 21.11

LCI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCI Industries has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of LCI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of LCI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LCI Industries beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

