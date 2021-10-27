Reviewing Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mister Car Wash $574.94 million 9.43 $60.40 million N/A N/A Driven Brands $904.20 million 5.50 -$4.20 million $0.41 72.41

Mister Car Wash has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mister Car Wash and Driven Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mister Car Wash 0 3 5 0 2.63 Driven Brands 0 3 7 0 2.70

Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 29.71%. Driven Brands has a consensus target price of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 25.08%. Given Mister Car Wash’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mister Car Wash is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Mister Car Wash shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Driven Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mister Car Wash and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mister Car Wash N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands N/A N/A N/A

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc. provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc. in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. It also distributes a range of automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets, as well as offers automotive training services. As of December 26, 2020, it operated 4,227 company-operated, franchised, and independently-operated stores under the Take 5 Oil Change, Meineke Car Care Centers, MAACO, CARSTAR, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, ABRA, Fix Auto, and Uniban brand names. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

