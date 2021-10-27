Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE REXR opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.14.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.60.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

