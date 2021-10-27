Ribbon Communications Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ribbon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $887.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $211.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.40 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 151,051 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,699,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 327,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

