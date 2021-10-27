Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 20,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 49,328 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.90.

About Rice Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:RONI)

Rice Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

