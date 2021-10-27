Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $24.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $158.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.90 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market cap of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

