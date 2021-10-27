Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 102,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,682,064 shares.The stock last traded at $65.15 and had previously closed at $66.03.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.