Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APGB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,544,000 after purchasing an additional 521,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

