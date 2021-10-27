Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 328,342 Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

