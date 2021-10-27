Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RAMMU. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Aries I Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.19. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.13.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

