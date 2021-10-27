Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of Churchill Capital Corp V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

