Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,942 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,258,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 435,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 111,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DMF opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

