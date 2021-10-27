Robert W. Baird Increases The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $350.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.05.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $318.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day moving average of $284.42.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

