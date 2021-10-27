Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Robinhood Financial LLC is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC provides brokerage clearing services. Robinhood Crypto, LLC provides crypto currency trading. All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a peer perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,573,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $103,696,000. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

