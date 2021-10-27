Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROIV. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.