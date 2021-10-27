Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,823,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rollins by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,768,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,319 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,626,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,660,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after acquiring an additional 579,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Rollins by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 559,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

