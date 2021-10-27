Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ROL traded down $4.25 on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 2,055,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

Get Rollins alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.