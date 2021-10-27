Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Up 2,070.8% in October

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 2,070.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:RCLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 95,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $196,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.